A huge waterspout formed off the coast of Destin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A large waterspout was spotted off the coast of Destin, stunning early morning beachgoers on Tuesday.

The huge funnel cloud formed in the Gulf of Mexico during severe thunderstorms.

Waterspouts are common, but the size of the one seen on Tuesday was frightening for many.

Several people posted video of the waterspout an posted it on social media.

Fortunately, it stayed off-shore.