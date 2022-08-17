WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week.

Tammy Shaw was at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws.

Shaw would not believe what she was seeing and said she started the record the scene that quickly unfolded in front of her.

She snapped several pictures and videos and posted them on Facebook with the captions “gator eating gator.” It was like a scene from Disney’s Jungle Cruise!

Silver Springs State Park is best known for its glass bottom boat tours, but after this encounter, maybe not anymore.