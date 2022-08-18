Florida K9 receives body armor donation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida K9 receives a body armor donation, to keep him safe while on the job with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The bulletproof and stab-protective vest was donated by the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. organization.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Ray is one of 12 K-9′s in the county’s specialized unit. He completed 400 hours of training with his handler, a state certification as well as certification through the United States Police Canine Association.

Each vest can cost up tp about $2,300 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.

Vested Interest in K9s has donated nearly 5,000 K9 ballistic vests since 2009.

Ad

To donate to the organization directly, click on this link.