Florida woman calls deputies to help remove baby gator from her pool

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Orange County
Orange County Sheriff's deputies and FWC officials are called to a home to help catch a baby alligator. (Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman called in deputies to help her get an unwanted guest out of her swimming pool.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Thursday afternoon. The homeowner told the deputies she woke up, opened her blinds and found the alligator in her swimming pool.

Deputies called Florida Fish and Wildlife officials in to help get the baby gator out of the pool. It was later relocated to the St. Johns River by wildlife officials.

