Gov. DeSantis channels Maverick in new campaign commercial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a new campaign spot, in which he hopes to capitalize off the success of the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled the ad on social media tweeting, ”Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows...”

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media…



Rules of Engagement are as Follows:



During the minute-long commercial, DeSantis dons a fighter jacket and does his best Tom Cruise impression.

The commercial celebrates the Governor’s relationship with the media which is often adversarial, but supporters point out that he rarely ducks questions during public appearances.

The campaign blitz comes as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried square off in the Democratic Primary to see who will face off against DeSantis in the November general election.