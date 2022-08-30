Florida to hold first ‘Tool Time’ sales tax holiday

The state of Florida will offer up the first ever “Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday,” and it begins on Labor Day weekend.

From power tools to work boots, consumers will be able to purchase qualifying items commonly used by skilled trade workers without paying for the sales tax.

The holiday begins Saturday, Sept. 3 and will run through Friday, Sept. 9.

A list of qualifying items that are exempt from tax during the seven-day sales tax holiday period is provided in Tax Information Publication (TIP) No. 22A01-09. These include:

• Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less

• Power tools selling for $300 or less

• Work boots selling for $175 or less

• Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less

• Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less

• Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less

• Tool belts selling for $100 or less

• Electrical voltage and testing equipment selling for $100 or less

• Shop lights selling for $100 or less • Toolboxes selling for $75 or less

• Hand tools selling for $50 or less

• Safety glasses selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair)

• Protective coveralls selling for $50 or less

• Duffle bags or tote bags selling for $50 or less

• LED flashlights selling for $50 or less

• Work gloves selling for $25 or less

For more details about the tax holiday, click on this link.