Recall Alert: Publix recalls animal crackers due to possible allergen

Publix Supermarkets is recalling Publix GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers due to a possible tree nut allergen.

The cookies, made by Toufayan Bakery, are packaged in pouches, net weight 8 oz and may contain coconut.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The cookies were sold at Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Consumers are advised to check the back of the pouch for a UPC number 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023

The Publix GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers included in the recall can be returned to a local store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the Toufayan Bakery at 1-813-754-5565.

