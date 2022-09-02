Florida man, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive in dumpster

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man and his daughter are facing felony charges after a video posted to social media showed them burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster, according to authorities.

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe and his 30-year-old daughter, Alicia, are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges.

Alicia Kincheloe is also charged with destroying evidence.

Officials said the arrests came after an “one of the most extensive investigations ever” by the agency’s agricultural unit.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information on the arrests Friday.

Records show the two bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail.