Florida fisherman makes shocking discovery on the beach

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Fort Myers
Bull shark found on Florida beach (Courtesy: @alwayzfishing)

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A fisherman made a shocking discovery on a Fort Myers Beach and now Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating.

Noslen Alvarez found a dead bull shark left on a towel under the Big Carlos Pass drawbridge, wearing sunglasses and covered in graffiti on Friday.

Alvarez shared his discovery on TikTok.

FWC officials as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether the seven-foot-long shark was decorated after it washed ashore dead or if it was deliberately killed.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

