Florida fisherman makes shocking discovery on the beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A fisherman made a shocking discovery on a Fort Myers Beach and now Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating.

Noslen Alvarez found a dead bull shark left on a towel under the Big Carlos Pass drawbridge, wearing sunglasses and covered in graffiti on Friday.

Alvarez shared his discovery on TikTok.

FWC officials as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether the seven-foot-long shark was decorated after it washed ashore dead or if it was deliberately killed.