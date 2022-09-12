Florida gas prices fall to 7-month lows

Florida gas prices fell again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, gas prices fell 9 cents in the Sunshine State last week, to a state average of $3.45 per gallon Sunday.

This marks two straight weeks of declines, with gas prices dropping a total of 17 cents.

The decline in prices at the pump comes after a brief 9-cent uptick in late August.

According to AAA, drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they were paying in mid-June, which amounts to about a $22 savings on a full tank of gas.

“The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

The most expensive metro markets in Florida are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58) and Naples ($3.53).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27) and Panama City ($3.33).