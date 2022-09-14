WATCH: Alleged catalytic converter thieves take Florida deputies on wild chase

The arrest of two men accused of leading deputies on a chase and stealing catalytic converters is caught on camera

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies were led on a wild chase by two alleged catalytic converter thieves who are now behind bars.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies said they pulled over the two suspects, who later drove off and crashed their car near a Wells Fargo Bank in the area.

The driver tried to run off, but the passenger, Thomas Lamont Blocker, 37, surrendered.

The sheriff’s K-9 unit was able to find the driver, David Robert Robinson, 45, in the nearby bushes.

Deputies said Robinson took a while to comply, but when he hears the K-9 bark, he stands up and begins to walk backwards.

Authorities found several different kinds of drugs and paraphernalia in the car, along with saws and blades typically used by catalytic converter thieves.

Robinson is being held without bond on eight different charges, including driving with a suspended license, possession of drugs and five other felonies.

Blocker is being held on a $6,000 bond and also faces drug charges.

The car involved in the accident was towed to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office impound yard, where it will be processed for evidence in the case of the catalytic converter thefts.