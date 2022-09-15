79º

VIDEO: Fast food worker saves Florida woman, baby from carjacker

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida woman is saved by Chick-Fil-A employee as she was being carjacked while putting her baby in the car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Chick-Fil-A worker went above and beyond, when he saved a customer from being carjacked with her baby in the restaurant parking lot.

The restaurant’s security cameras recorded the moment when employee, Mykel Gordon, ran to the woman when he heard her screaming for help.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said when Gordon noticed she was being attacked, he fought off the attacker.

The victim had been trying to get out of her car when William Branch, 43, tried to steal it.

Branch faces charges for battery and carjacking with a weapon.

