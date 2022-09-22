Deputies investigate threat at Florida high school

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a photo with a text threatening a school shooting was air-dropped to students at a Florida school on Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies locked down Lake Minneola High School moments after the message was sent at 1:25 p.m. The message read “I’m going to shoot up the school at 1:30 p.m.”

The school was dismissed approximately 10 minutes later than normal because of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it takes these matters very seriously and will prosecute people who make threats, create fear and disrupt the learning process.

Anyone with information about the threat is urged to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.