Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

The Lee County Sheriff's Office gave Local 10 News an aerial tour of the damage.

SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter.

The area was one of the hardest-hit by the Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Ian not only destroyed homes and businesses, but the only way for most to get on and off the island: its bridge.

Now, residents hoping to get on or off have to enter and exit by boat or air.

Plans are to have a temporary bridge up by the end of the month.

Despite the destruction, residents are trying to maintain a positive outlook on the future.

“The birds of paradise are still blooming, so it shows life will be back,” one resident said.

