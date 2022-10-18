Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase

Suspect hurts K9 as he tries to escape Florida deputies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida.

The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.

Darlington was armed with kitchen knives when deputies sent in their K9, Loki.

Loki was stabbed by Darlington. He was taken to the vet and had to get 12 stitches for the stab wound he suffered on his nose and neck.

Loki is expected to make a full recovery.

Darlington is being held in the Manatee County jail on eight different charges.