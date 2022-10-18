VIDEO: Florida deputy shot, saved by bulletproof vest

Cameras were rolling when a Polk County deputy is shot responding to a domestic disturbance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance was shot but survived because of his bulletproof vest.

Two deputies responded to the Polk County home because of a disturbance between the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, and his estranged wife.

Batista can be seen approaching the deputies with his hands behind his back.

Deputies said he was concealing a pistol and eventually pulled it out and started shooting.

Deputy Tony Nunez was hit once, in the center of his chest, when deputies said Batista fired six shots, ran, then fell in the driveway.

Nunez was taken to the hospital and his expected to be OK, thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Batista was not hurt and soon after arrested.

He faces several charges, including first-degree murder.