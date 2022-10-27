Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river

Central Florida man behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties

SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties.

Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.

The chase continued for some time before deputies were able to use stop sticks to flatten the tires on the Silverado.

The driver bailed from the SUV, and a perimeter was set up.

Hours later, Oscar Leonides, 28, was found in the St. John’s River in Sanford.

When Leonides was taken into custody, he reportedly told deputies that he ran from police because he did not want to go back to jail.

Deputies said Leonides had an existing warrant for burglary out of Lake County, and that they found Fentanyl in his pockets and Crystal Meth in his car.

Leonides was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail.

He is charged with fleeing police and drug possession.