Florida man arrested after allegedly selling LSD to 11-year-old

Florida man charged with allegedly selling LSD to an 11-year-old.

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota man is behind bars facing charges for allegedly selling LSD to an 11-year-old.

Last week, Gabriel Derylak, 19, was arrested on charges he sold the drugs to a girl in late July.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home of the girl, after reports she was in and out of consciousness. According to an arrest report, paramedics said the child was experiencing the effects of LSD.

Detectives said they found digital evidence Derylak drove to the child’s home and provided her with seven tablets of LSD and marijuana edibles.

Derylak was taken into custody, and charged with sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He is being held on a $10,500 bond.