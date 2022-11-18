4 people behind bars accused of stealing $100,000 worth of French bulldog puppies

19 dogs, valued at about $100,000, were stolen from a Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST, LUCIE, Fla. – Four people are behind bars, accused of stealing more than a dozen French bulldogs from a Florida home.

Police said they shattered the bedroom window of a Port St. Lucie home when the homeowners were not home.

In total, the 19 dogs stolen are valued at more than $100,000.

Right now, five French bulldog puppies, one adult included, are back home and safe with their owners.

“They were ecstatic. They came out in the middle of the night to pick them up,” said Commander Leo Niemczyk, Port St. Lucie police.

The six were among 19 dogs stolen on Nov. 4. the other 13 are still missing. Security video outside the home shows exactly what happened.

“A silver four door vehicle had backed up alongside the victim’s home, smashed the window, made entry, and they stole the dogs,” said Niemczyk.

Police said the four people responsible are Laurence Mitchell, Destiney Del Campo, Jordan Brown and Cynthia Galarza.

Police believe at least one of them knew the owners were breeders and knew where they lived.

“They’re quite valuable actually. Some of them go even in excess of $20,000, depending on their attributes,” said Niemczyk.

Investigators believe the suspects had already sold 13 of the dogs and they are trying to track down the pups. They were encouraged they were able to return at least six of them.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to police at 772-871-5000.