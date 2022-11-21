Wild Florida: A scary sight is spotted on shore

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman relaxing near a Florida boat ramp came face-to-face with a scary sight on the shore.

Tammy Jenkins was relaxing near the Johnson Boat Ramp in Putnam County earlier this month when she saw a fish with sharp, “demon” like teeth on the shore.

Fish found in Putnam County. (Courtesy: Tammy Jenkins)

Jenkins posted the pictures to Facebook and people immediately called it a “demon” fish.

Scientists believe the fish is a Bowfin, which is a bony fish with ancestors dating back 250 million years.

Thankfully, it was found far from South Florida. Putnam County is northeast of Gainesville.