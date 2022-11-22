Florida man behind bars, accused of recording woman in Publix bathroom

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have a arrested a man, who they said entered a Publix bathroom and recorded a woman in a bathroom stall.

According to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, the man was caught on surveillance video on Friday holding a cellphone with a red case and walking into the hallway near the restroom.

Investigators said the victim noticed a person in the stall next to her with very big shoes. As she was getting ready to leave the stall, she said she noticed the subject holding the cellphone with the red case over the stall pointed toward her.

She left the restroom and notified the store management who later called deputies.

Deputies said surveillance video also showed the suspect running out of the store after the encounter.

The victim told officers she wants to press charges for video voyeurism.

As of Tuesday morning, deputies reported that the suspect has been found, but no charges have been filed yet.