$15 million winning Lottery scratch-off ticket purchased at Publix

A 42-year-old Florida man won $15 million playing the 300X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Lottery officials said Ryan Doddridge, 42, of New Port Richey, trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, purchased the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Palm Harbor.

The trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,430,000.

Publix will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $30 game, 300X THE CASH , launched in September and features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.”