Caught on Camera: Florida officer revived after coming in contact with fentanyl

TAVARES, Fla. – A Florida officer has asked body camera video to be shared with the public, after she came face-to-face with a dangerous drug while making an arrest.

Tavares police said Courtney Bannick is recovering after coming in contact with fentanyl and it is all thanks to an opioid overdose reversal drug called Narcan.

Moments after conducting a routine traffic stop, Tavares police said body camera video shows an officer suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

Tavares police detective Courtney Sullivan said it was Bannick’s idea to release the video of her in the frightening moments.

“She said I want the public to see how dangerous this drug really is. She wants people to be educated in that you know even with safe handling it’s still dangerous,” said Sullivan.

Officer Bannick was administered three doses of Narcan. A drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

“She mentioned that she doesn’t really remember very much. She remembers waking up and seeing everyone surrounding her. She remembers feeling like she couldn’t breathe. She says obviously it’s freaky, to see herself in such a lifeless state,” said Sullivan.

Andre Bailey, the CEO and founder of Project Opioid says fentanyl’s high potency and low cost to produce has caused the drug to spread rapidly.

“All we know is this. What worked years ago for law enforcement to protect them is probably not adequate today, because the drugs continue to get more and more powerful,” said Bailey.

Project Opioid says the amount of Narcan Officer Bannick was given was twice as much as the previous versions, because as times goes on, opioids are becoming much stronger.

Tavares police say Bannick has a clean bill of health and the suspects arrested in the traffic stop are expected to face felony charges.