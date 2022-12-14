78º

Deputies: Search for brutal rapist after Florida woman is mutilated

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida deputies are searching for rape suspect with distinctive tattoos (Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are searching for a man they said raped and mutilated a woman on Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, who spent 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder is believed to be responsible for the rape committed in Orange County.

Deputies want you to take a close look at this picture of Whitehead, because he has several distinctive tattoos.

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him to call 911.

