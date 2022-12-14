Deputies: Search for brutal rapist after Florida woman is mutilated

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are searching for a man they said raped and mutilated a woman on Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, who spent 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder is believed to be responsible for the rape committed in Orange County.

Deputies want you to take a close look at this picture of Whitehead, because he has several distinctive tattoos.

WANTED! BRUTAL RAPIST: OCSO searching for Bruce Whitehead, 54, who raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Rd near North Ln. on Dec. 10. He spent 20 years in prison for a rape/attempted murder in the 1980s. His tattoos are unmistakable. If you spot him, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/aNvQ5fOyTs — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 14, 2022

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him to call 911.