Police: Florida man throws Christmas tree at after food fight

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after police said he threw a Christmas tree at his wife after she asked him to help with dinner.

According to a Fruitland Park police report, Richard Atchison, 52, said he “lost his temper” after his wife slammed a utensil into hot food and the food splashed on him on Monday.

According to the report, he packed his things and said he was leaving. But instead, he told his wife she should leave. When she attempted to leave, the victim said he blocked the door.

The victim said she sat in the living room with a friend, and Atchison picked up the tree and threw it at her. It snapped in half. The victim then called police.

Atchison faces domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.

He was held at the Lake County jail on $8,000 bond.