Sheriff: Florida man punched, whipped, burned, choked 5 children, including 13-month-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A northwest Florida man is facing five counts of aggravated child abuse after deputies accused him of a series of abuses against five children, Pensacola ABC affiliate WEAR reports.

According to an arrest report obtained by the station, Escambia County deputies arrested 28-year-old Eric Suggs after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old and an 11-year-old.

According to the station, the arrest report states that Suggs whipped the five children with a white phone charging cord and brown belt on multiple occasions, leaving them with permanent scars on their bodies.

Deputies were able to interview four of the five children, who shared consistent statements of abuse.

The station reports that multiple children told deputies that Suggs would whip the 13-month-old boy whenever he would cry or would not walk.

The victims also told deputies they saw Suggs punching, burning, choking and verbally threatening their other siblings, WEAR reports.

“Don’t you be telling people our business,” Suggs reportedly told one of the children.

According to WEAR, the report states that Suggs would sometimes laugh after abusing the children.

The station’s report doesn’t specify Suggs’ relationship with the children.

Authorities arrested him Monday.