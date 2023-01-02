Over 60 people get stuck for hours on Orlando Ferris wheel

It was an unexpected way for some to end the year in Orlando over the weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was an unexpected way for some to end the year in Orlando over the weekend.

Cellphone video shows a Ferris wheel that suddenly stopped, leaving riders stranded for hours.

More than 60 people got stuck on the popular Ferris wheel at Icon Park on New Year’s Eve.

A sudden power outage is being blamed for the incident.

First responders and rescue climbers shared pictures showing the moment they went from pod to pod to help people get down.

No one was hurt.

An investigation into what caused the power outage is now underway.