TRON Lightcycle / Run set to open at Walt Disney World in April

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort has announced an opening date for TRON Lightcycle/ Run at the Magic Kingdom Park.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the attraction will be open to guests beginning on April 4th.

Construction for the new attraction has been in the works over the last few years in the Tomorrowland area of the theme park.

The theme of the attraction is based on the movie “TRON” a sci-fi classic released in 1983.

Walt Disney World Imagineers conduct show lighting testing on TRON Lightcycle / Run (waltdisneyimagineering/Instagram)

According to the Disney Parks Blog, it picks up following the events of “TRON: Legacy,” whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.

Disney Cast members will be the first to try out the attraction. Previews will also be available for Disney Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club members.

