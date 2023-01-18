Florida man accused of sexually abusing corpse

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies said they tracked down a man believed to have been caught sexually abusing a corpse.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a co-worker told deputies he walked in on the man abusing the corpse.

Employees inside the Oak Lawn Funeral Home would not speak on camera, but said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Tim Brown was finalizing plans for a parent’s funeral when he saw deputies at the funeral home and was stunned to learn why.

“That does give me second thoughts. My mom was here,” said Brown.

By the time the deputies arrived on Tuesday morning, the suspect was gone.

Deputies said when they attempted to track him down, he was found near his car, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Employees were not confirming whether there are cameras inside the funeral home. They also would not talk about the suspect’s employment history.

The Division of Funeral Cemetary and Consumer Services, which regulates licensing at funeral homes, has also not yet responded.

In the meantime, the funeral home is notifying clients and hoping to ease their concerns. They released the following statement:

“Out of respect for the privacy of and confidentiality of the families, we are not in a position to comment. We will continue to fully cooperate with the sheriff’s office.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is launching an investigation.

The suspect in the case has not been identified by deputies.