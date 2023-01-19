DeSantis admin blocks AP African American Studies course, says it violates Florida law

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis is blocking a request to include an Advanced Placement course on African American studies for Florida high schoolers, saying it violates state law.

In a Jan. 12 letter to the College Board, which oversees the college-level courses, the Florida Department of Education said the course, which is described as “explor(ing) the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans,” is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

The letter went on to say that should the College Board come back to the table with “lawful, historically accurate content” in the future, the FLDOE will “always be willing to reopen the discussion.”

The #Florida Department of Education tells College Board its pilot Advanced Placement (AP) #AfricanAmericanStudies course is denied approval for inclusion because course content at friction with state law and “significantly lacks educational value.” #Education 1/ pic.twitter.com/gsAIIt2rdY — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) January 19, 2023

The rejection of the course follows the governor’s efforts to limit discussions of race in Florida schools.

In 2022, DeSantis signed the “Stop WOKE Act,” restricting race-based conversation and analysis in the business and education sectors, which has seen court challenges.

The FLDOE letter does not specify the “Stop WOKE Act” as the law the agency believes the AP course contravenes.

The governor has railed against critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society, but critics contend DeSantis isn’t accurately describing the concept and is instead trying to suppress accurate accounts of Black history.

They’ve also contended that CRT isn’t even and never has been taught in Florida schools.

For its part, the College Board says the course “is designed to encourage students to examine each theme from a variety of perspectives, without ideology.”

The organization says that “like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers.”

It said it will publicly release “the updated course framework when it is completed and well before this class is widely available in American high schools. We look forward to bringing this rich and inspiring exploration of African-American history and culture to students across the country.”

The course is being piloted at 60 schools nationwide “expected to be available to all interested high schools in the 2024-2025 school year, once colleges and universities have confirmed their credit and placement policies for this AP exam,” according to the College Board.

DeSantis did not address the controversy over the course rejection at a news conference in Fort Myers Thursday.