76º

LIVE

Florida

Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at his home

The Associated Press

Tags: Florida, politics
File photo of U.S. Representative Greg Steube, R-Fla. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images) (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The office of Florida congressman Greg Steube says he sustained several injuries in an accident at his home on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

A short statement Wednesday evening didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were.

The statement said additional updates would be provided when possible and asked for prayers for Steube and his family.

Fellow Republican Christian Ziegler, who is vice chair of Florida’s GOP, tweeted late Wednesday that he’d just heard Steube was still in the hospital, but doing well.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.