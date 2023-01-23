83º

Florida custodian threatens to cut student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

James Mason Baillargeon (Brevard SO)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida custodian stands accused of threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor blade after he told deputies he felt disrespected, according to court records.

James Baillargeon, 26, worked as a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Brevard County, according to an arrest report from the county’s sheriff’s office.

According to the report, on Thursday afternoon, Baillargeon told deputies that he was plunging a toilet, when a student came in and yelled that it looked like he was masturbating. The custodian told deputies that the student repeated this several times.

The report states Baillargeon told deputies that he was “frustrated and has trouble with the students not respecting him,” so he admitted to taking the razor scraper from his pocket and exposing the blade after following the student out of the bathroom and into the school’s hallway.

According to the report, citing student witnesses, Baillargeon said he was “from the hood” and told the student that he needed to be respected, telling him that he would “cut him into pieces.”

Baillargeon told deputies that he regretted his actions, the report states.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm and improper exhibition of a weapon on school grounds.

