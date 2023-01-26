DEPUTIES: Fired nanny stole family’s dog and left it in road

Florida deputies said a nanny tried to get back at a family that fired her by stealing the family’s beloved dog.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

The family told deputies that they had fired their longtime nanny named Eileen Schultz, and that their dog named Lady was missing. The family said they believed Schultz stole the pooch.

Detectives questioned Schultz, 51, at a hotel. Schultz first claimed she did not take the dog, but changed her story after hotel workers said they saw Schultz with Lady.

Schultz claimed she planned to return Lady to the family, but deputies said she instead let the dog loose in a neighborhood.

Thankfully, a nearby resident found Lady and took her in for the night. She has now been reunited with her loving owners.

“I am disgusted by this woman’s actions to steal an innocent dog and drop the dog on the side of the road,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Schultz was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

She is charged with grand theft.