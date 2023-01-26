Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Orange County Public Schools, alleging the district banned a mother from volunteering in her child’s classroom due to her participation on adult websites.

According to Local 10′s Orlando news partner, WKMG News 6, Victoria Triece, 31, is suing the school district after she was told in 2021 that she could not be a volunteer because of her participation on adult-only internet sites, including OnlyFans and the adult access section of Twitter.

Triece, a mother of two students who attend Sand Lake Elementary, is being represented by NeJame Law.

In a news release from legal partners John Zielinski and Mark NeJame, her lawyers allege the district denied her a volunteer role she had for five years.

“Many other parents of children in Orange County Schools are also participants in OnlyFans as well as other adult oriented professions, such as topless dancing, adult-themed acting, online sexting, among others. To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a ‘Scarlet Letter’ has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit,” the news release said.

Triece and her lawyers held news conference Wednesday, saying the lawsuit’s purpose is to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other parent.

“The main reason I’m doing this is not for myself. I can only imagine who’s been through this and couldn’t fight it and they’ve been told we don’t know how to fight this and how many people are to come that do the same exact thing I do,” she said. “And they’re going to be told one day they’re going to have somebody that just doesn’t agree morally with what they’re doing. And they’re going to have somebody do the same situation and I don’t think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I’m in should be going through that.”

Triece’s lawyers accused the district of “denying her the right to participate in her children’s lives as she chooses, the choice of denying her chosen livelihood versus seeing her children or being able to volunteer, and the ridicule she has suffered and will suffer because of being banned for no reason other than offending the moral sensitivities of another for what she does privately.”

“When I became a mother ... (my children) became my whole life, so I wanted to obviously be involved in every part of their world, whether that’s at school, at home, in just everything,” Triece said in an October 2021 news conference. “So I knew from when I had kids, I’m going to be the room parent.”

She said during Wednesday’s news conference she is still able to volunteer in her youngest child’s classroom, though can only do so virtually.

“So I buy all the stuff, I get brought in or taken in, and I plan whatever parties they need to donate whatever they need to the class whatever they need for the parties. I do it all, but I do it all like a robot you know, sitting behind the screen, trying to manage everything,” she said.

Triece also said she felt isolated from other parents.

“It doesn’t define my whole life. That’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said.

When News 6 reached out to Orange County Public Schools, a spokesperson said the district does not comment on pending litigation and has not yet received the most recent complaint after the previous one was denied in circuit court.