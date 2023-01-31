75º

Florida

TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway.

Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.

Florida State Road 82 is 35 miles long, which runs East-West and connects Immokalee with Fort Myers.

Families say they often see street racers on that highway, and say they are thankful that the FHP is doing something about it.

Steve Owen is the Assistant News Director at WPLG, and helps lead the daily news operations.

