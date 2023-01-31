TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway.

Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.

Florida State Road 82 is 35 miles long, which runs East-West and connects Immokalee with Fort Myers.

Families say they often see street racers on that highway, and say they are thankful that the FHP is doing something about it.