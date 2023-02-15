Looking up! Owlets saved after quick work by wildlife volunteers

Four owlets near Naples are back with their parents after a big scare.

Volunteers from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida responded to Lorenzo Walker High School after getting a call that the Owlets were found on the ground.

The Owlets’ nest was in a tree that had fallen down.

Folks at the Conservancy checked out the birds to make sure they were okay.

Volunteer Tim Thompson then built a nest box for the little ones on another tree at the school with hope that the adult Owls would return to take care of the little ones.

Sure enough, a couple nights later, there was evidence that both adult Owls had found the box, and there was a successful renesting.