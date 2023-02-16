Florida toddler shoots, kills himself with parents’ gun

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida toddler has died after deputies said he found a handgun in his parent’s nightstand and shot and killed himself.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said the boy found the nine-millimeter firearm in the nightstand on Wednesday night.

the parents reportedly kept the firearm there after their lock box stopped working.

The Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the parents were out grocery shopping at the time of the incident.

“You are a parent. You have a gun in your home. Lock it up!” said Sheriff Chitwood.

There’s no word yet on any charges. The sheriff said the department is still investigating the incident.