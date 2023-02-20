77º

Florida woman dies after gator bite, deputies say

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

An 85-year-old woman walking her dog in a Fort Pierce neighborhood is killed by an alligator

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the call about an alligator bite incident on Monday.

Neighbors said the 85-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was dragged into the water by an alligator at the Spanish Lakes Fairways 55 and older community.

The victim was recovered, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper captured the 10-foot-long alligator involved in the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

