Police: Florida woman upset over free cookie, pulls gun out at McDonald’s drive-thru

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida woman is behind bars after police said she pulled out a gun during an argument over a free cookie at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to an arrest report, Amari Hendricks, 24, was upset because she thought she was entitled to a free cookie when placing her order at an Altamonte Springs McDonald’s on Feb. 16.

Police said the employee gave Hendricks the free cookie, but she continued to argue with the employee.

According to the arrest report, the employee described what she believed to be a handgun and two clicking sounds.

Employees told police they began locking the doors of the restaurant when Hendricks pulled away from the drive-thru. Hendricks attempted to enter the restaurant and allegedly hit and scratch the employee attempting to lock the door.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Hendricks.

Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest.