Sanibel Island lighthouse shines again months after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – One of Southwest Florida’s most famous landmarks is shining bright again after it was badly damaged during Hurricane Ian.

The Sanibel Island lighthouse lit up again for the first time in five months on Tuesday morning.

It had been dark since Ian came ashore last September and left behind tremendous damage on Sanibel Island and all along the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast.

The famed landmark even lost one of it’s legs during Ian, but remained standing.

Sanibel Island lighthouse (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The nearly 100-foot-tall tower was first lit in 1884, and was one of the first lighthouses on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Residents on Sanibel Island said the lighthouse’s recovery shines as a beacon of recovery for the rest of Southwest Florida.