VIDEO: Florida sheriff gets caught up in high-speed chase during live radio interview

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida sheriff who has recently made headlines for speaking out about hate groups, was being interviewed live on the radio when something wasn’t right.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was talking to Drew Garabo of 102.5 The Bone, when he got caught up in a high-speed chase on I-95.

A suspect in a stolen pickup was trying to get away but he did not get far.

In the video, you can see Sheriff Chitwood in a green polo shirt and white pants helping get the suspect into custody. Chitwood then went back to the radio interview.

The suspect, Seth Potter, 22, is being held without bond on a long list of charges including grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said they found a loaded gun in the stolen truck.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from New Smyrna Beach also helped.