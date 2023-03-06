Florida gas prices at lowest level since late January, but will it last?

Florida’s gas prices have continued to decline, dropping 8 cents last week, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.22 per gallon on Sunday.

The state average has declined a total of 12 cents within the past 10 days and is now 36 cents less than the highest price of this year.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon.”

According to AAA, the U.S. price of oil jumped 4% last week, rising more than $3 a barrel to $79.68/b.

This is the highest daily closing price in more than two weeks.

“It’s very common to see gas prices rise this time of year,” Jenkins said. “Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That’s because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads. In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Miami ($3.33), and Fort Lauderdale ($3.32). The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07), Panama City ($3.11), and Orlando ($3.13).