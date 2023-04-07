Bear startles families, ransacks trash cans in Florida neighborhood

People living in a Florida neighborhood are sharing videos of a bear that made a mess outside their homes

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Families in a southwest Florida neighborhood are sharing videos after a black bear rampaged through their neighborhood.

Amber and Kevin Kobie got a message from a neighborhood app on Monday night saying that a bear was seen near their home in Lehigh Acres.

The Kobies then got a notification from their doorbell camera.

They checked the video and saw a big black bear lumbering outside their home.

Lucky for the bear, trash day was the next day, so everyone had their cans out. The bear then went to town on all that trash before continuing on its way.

The Kobies bought their house in 2017. They say they have seen cats, raccoons and opossums, but have never seen a bear until now.

Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers.