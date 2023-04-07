Object strikes truck, knocking driver unconscious on Florida roadway

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is recovering after a scary experience on a Florida roadway.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was hit by an unknown object, possibly a tire. The object struck the truck, crushing the roof and windshield.

Fire Rescue officials said a passenger had to take control and pull the vehicle over. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes of Southbound I-95 in Martin County were closed on Thursday while crews cleared the scene.