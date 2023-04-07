79º

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

Object strikes truck, knocking driver unconscious on Florida roadway

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Traffic
Object strikes truck, knocking driver unconscious on Florida roadway (Courtesy: Martin County Fire Rescue)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is recovering after a scary experience on a Florida roadway.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was hit by an unknown object, possibly a tire. The object struck the truck, crushing the roof and windshield.

Fire Rescue officials said a passenger had to take control and pull the vehicle over. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes of Southbound I-95 in Martin County were closed on Thursday while crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email