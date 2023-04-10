70º

LIVE

Florida

12-month schools plan in Florida moves forward

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

Tags: Florida, Education
Classroom books. (Generic) (Photo by Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A program, which would create year-round schools in certain counties in Florida, is moving through the Florida Legislature.

Senate Bill 1564 passed unanimously in the Education Pre-K-12 committee this month, and next heads to the Appropriations Committee on Education.

If approved, the pilot program would start next year for a period of four years.

The Florida Education Commissioner would decide which school districts would take part.

The bill is sponsored by St. Sen. Linda Stewart. She represents District 17 in Orange County near Orlando.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steve Owen is the Assistant News Director at WPLG, and helps lead the daily news operations.

email

twitter