12-month schools plan in Florida moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A program, which would create year-round schools in certain counties in Florida, is moving through the Florida Legislature.

Senate Bill 1564 passed unanimously in the Education Pre-K-12 committee this month, and next heads to the Appropriations Committee on Education.

If approved, the pilot program would start next year for a period of four years.

The Florida Education Commissioner would decide which school districts would take part.

The bill is sponsored by St. Sen. Linda Stewart. She represents District 17 in Orange County near Orlando.