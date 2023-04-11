Florida middle school teacher sent picture of his genitalia to students, police say

Florida middle school teacher accused of sending pictures of genitalia to students

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A southwest Florida teacher is out of the classroom after being arrested on disturbing charges.

Cape Coral Police says that Joseph Michael Reynolds, 30, sent pictures of his genitalia to a student.

Reynolds is a teacher at Diplomat Middle School in Cape Coral.

The department’s special victim’s unit says it was informed by a school resource officer of a possible inappropriate relationship between Reynolds and one of his students.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Reynolds provided the student with his phone number to correspond through text, and eventually sent the photo to the student.

Reynolds was arrested Friday.

He was charged with distributing obscene material that is harmful to minors, and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Reynolds posted $25,000 bail and bonded out of jail.