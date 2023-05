Thousands of bees swarmed a Duval County highway Tuesday after a semi-truck crashed into a pickup truck hauling beehives.

The crash occurred early in the morning on U.S. 301, near Interstate 10.

The beehive company took the undamaged hives away in another truck, but the damaged ones were still left out later in the morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.