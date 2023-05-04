Florida man followed girl home from bus stop and tried to kiss her, deputies said

Florida man is accused of ambushing a 13-year-old girl after she got off her school bus.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies said Edinson Salgado Arteaga, 33, started asking the girl questions after she got off her bus in Fort Myers last month.

The teen got scared and raced home.

Deputies say Arteaga followed the victim into her home and attempted to kiss her, before running away.

Surveillance cameras in the home got a good look at Arteaga, and tips to Crimestoppers led to his arrest.

Arteaga was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and booked into the Lee County Jail.