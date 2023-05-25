2 bears take a dip in Florida swimming pool

Two bears were caught on camera swimming in a backyard pool

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – A Florida family got a big surprise when they looked out their back window and found two uninvited guests in their swimming pool.

Jeanene Kelly was home with her husband near Naples on Monday when they saw two bears trying to escape the Florida heat by taking a dip in their swimming pool.

Kelly told Local 10 News the bears ripped her screen a few weeks ago and then returned for an afternoon swim.

Experts say food is scarce for bears right now, so they are venturing into neighborhoods more often.