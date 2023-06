CAHRLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who stole a Captain Morgan statue.

The man and his canine accomplice in the front seat, were caught on surveillance video removing the statue from “The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass” in Englewood on May 19 and putting it onto the bed of a blue pick-up truck.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the theft to call (941) 639-2101, so they can send the thief to “Sheriff Prummel’s locker.”